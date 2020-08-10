Sotheby’s International Realty Canada recently opened a new office in Port Carling, Ont. in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

“This iconic log cabin is the perfect setting for our office. Its addition reflects our commitment to expanding to meet consumer demand for our local and international services,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “We have opened the office utilizing special COVID-19 safety and health protocols, and plan to have an official grand opening once the situation returns to some degree of normalcy.”

Led by managing broker Dianne Usher, the office will serve a real estate market that reflects healthy market fundamentals, according to the latest sales data released by the Lakelands Association of Realtors.

“Residential non-waterfront sales experienced a 30.2 per cent year-over-year gain this June, while sales of waterfront properties achieved a historic record of 381 units sold – a significant 85 per cent gain from the same time last year,” says Usher. “The opening of our new office in Port Carling only strengthens our service to our Realtors and clients at a time when demand for our exclusive global marketing platform and expertise is surging.”

The office is located at 97 Joseph St., Unit 1, Port Carling.