Sotheby’s International Realty Canada recently launched a new cloud-based marketing and real estate brokerage management software called Gateway.

The company says it is a custom-built suite of sales, marketing, lead generation, client service and brokerage administration technology for the brand’s Canadian agents.

“Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has actively invested in the ongoing digital transformation of every aspect of our real estate marketing, agent technology and brokerage administration infrastructure for many years,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO. “Our roadmap has been unique in the real estate industry – where most real estate companies have taken the road of compiling pre-built tools that are often easily available to competing brokerages and agents, the backbone of the Gateway technology platform is custom-built and fully proprietary. This gives our team a distinctive and truly exclusive competitive edge in the marketplace.”

Optimized for use on mobile, tablet and desktop devices, Gateway includes:

Agent ID/Team ID Websites, a customizable and personalized website building platform for agents and teams, with integrated technology that generates search engine- and mobile- optimized websites automatically populated with property listings and designed for lead generation.

Folio, an online property marketing dashboard that enhances client communication and service with detailed reporting on administration, marketing and showings feedback for every property listing.

Guestbook, a digital open house sign-in system designed for use on mobile and tablet, with automatically created and customized sign-in forms for open houses.

Property Lead Management for inbound, direct-to-agent online leads generated by the company.

Spark Marketing Library, a digital collection of constantly updated marketing pieces, social media assets, blog posts and resources for home buyers and sellers.

Sotheby’s says Gateway also provides access to a suite of apps and services that are available to its global network of more than 23,000 sales associates, such as Active Pipe, an email marketing system.

“Today’s agents, home buyers and home sellers expect technology to be online, mobile-first and easily accessible – anytime, anywhere, across every device. COVID-19 has only increased the expectation of digital and technological support and service,” says Elaine Hung, chief marketing at Sotheby’s. “Where some real estate companies were ill-prepared for this new reality, Gateway is the next evolution of our company’s longstanding roadmap for ongoing innovation. Furthermore, this is not the end – it marks an exciting beginning.”