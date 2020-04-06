Sotheby’s International Realty Canada decided it was time to give their agents a break from COVID-19, so last week the company convened a virtual cocktail party that allowed for 500 attendees from across Canada.

President and CEO Don Kottick hosted the online soiree. Special guests included author and creator of Ninja Selling, Larry Kendall; Ryan Secrist, master ninja instructor from San Francisco; Larry Rideout, owner of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Boston, and Robert Byrne, vice president of affiliates services for Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates in New Jersey.

Some attendees were decked out in tuxedos and fashionable outfits with a fun light feel to the event.

“The event was so popular that we are going to expand our next virtual cocktail party to include many of our international affiliates from 72 countries around the globe,” says Kottick.

Kendall told party-goers, “This is not a time of lost income, just a postponement of income.”

In order to add some levity to the event, guests were informed that virtual taxi chits were available to get guests home and that a virtual valet would park the car for anyone who decided to drive to the event.

“It is so important in these times that we continually connect with our agents and staff, and that they in turn reach out and support their communities,” says Kottick.

“We will get through this crisis, and I believe at the end of this, there will be pent-up buyer demand, sellers that want to sell and increased immigration once the ban is lifted, as Canada will be further recognized as global destination. In the meantime I hope everyone and their families remain safe and healthy,” Kottick says.