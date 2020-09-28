Madeleine Tyber has been appointed corporate counsel, Ontario and manager, administration at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, based in Toronto.

The company says it has seen its Ontario sales volume jump by more than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year (January to August). It says that because of the growth, it “has deepened the bench strength of the Ontario management team” with the addition of Tyber, an experienced lawyer.

She brings experience in legal counsel, real estate law, compliance issues and strategic support to the position, the company says. Prior to joining Sotheby’s, Tyber was compliance counsel for the Lawyers’ Professional Indemnity Company.

Don Kottick, president and CEO says, “Having Madeleine on our Ontario team gives us a new depth and perspective based on her extensive knowledge and experience related to FINTRAC reporting, compliance, real estate law and corporate law. In the short time that Madeleine has been with us, she has already made a tremendous difference and we are even more excited to see what lies ahead for Madeleine and our team.”

Tyber says, “As a student of brands, I cannot think of another real estate brand that comes close to Sotheby’s in terms of brand awareness and recognition. I am excited to the join the highly acclaimed and successful Ontario management team consisting of Maureen O’Neill, Dianne Usher and Adrienne Lake.”