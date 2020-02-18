Pinnacle International says the next phase of its Pinnacle One Yonge development in Toronto will have Canada’s tallest residential condominium tower, at 95 storeys and more than 313 metres high. It will include more than 800 condominium suites in a variety of layouts, ranging from 520 to 2,300 square feet, with prices starting from just over $800,000.

The previous contender for tallest condo tower was The One at 1 Bloor St. W., by developer Sam Mizrahi, which is currently under construction and will be 85-storeys tall and 306.3 metres high.

The SkyTower at Pinnacle One Yonge was designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects.

“Our approach to this phase, and the other elements of this master-planned development, was predicated on a commitment to not just merely add yet another condo to the downtown core. Instead, we recognized the unique privilege provided by this site to forever reshape the Toronto skyline,” says Pinnacle vice president of sales and marketing Anson Kwok.

Amenities within SkyTower will include a pool, yoga studio, games centre and party space, as well as outdoor barbecues and lounge areas, the company says.

SkyTower is the second of three tall towers at Pinnacle One Yonge. The first was The Prestige, a 65-storey condominium tower now under construction. Details of the third tower have not yet been released.

With more than 2,200 condominium suites between the three buildings, the residential towers will anchor a master-planned 4.4-million-square-foot development, the company says. It will also include 1.5 million square feet of office space, 160,000 square feet of retail, a 250-room hotel, a 50,000-square-foot community centre and a 2.5-acre public park.