Silvana Bezina and her team, the SilSells Team from Royal LePage Meadowtowne in Georgetown, Ont., held their fourth annual Movie Under the Stars event recently, raising $18,000 in support of local youth centres.

The event has raised $43,000 during the last four years.

“Our audience of over 1,200 people were so fantastic and supportive of the cause,” says Bezina. “The funds were donated to Halton Hills youth centres and used to support an intensive youth worker position at both the Acton and Georgetown locations.”

Due to the success of this event, Bezina and two other local business owners formed a charity, Community Alliance Reaching Everyone (CARE). “Our mission is to foster an inclusive community of action where no person goes without the very basics that are required to live a healthy and productive life,” Bezina says.