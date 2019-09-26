Silent Beacon, a new wearable safety device, offers features not available on other devices or Realtor safety apps, says its manufacturer.

One push on the Silent Beacon simultaneously calls 911, alerts loved ones via text/email and sends your GPS location.

The company says Silent Beacon grew out of the founder’s own brush with death in a motorcycle accident. Former Hollywood stuntman and YouTube star Kenny Kelley crashed while popping a wheelie on his motorcycle at 70 mph. He couldn’t even reach his cell phone to call anyone as he lay on the side of the road. In those long minutes of desperation, the idea for a wearable emergency communication device was born, the company says. After recovering from that crash, Kelley created Silent Beacon.

The device has multiple customized direct contact options (911/EMS), with the ability to program any number into the one-push emergency call.

There are no monthly payments or hidden fees. (Special additional services can be activated upon request.)

The two-way communication device is designed for easy activation and avoidance of false alerts, the company says. It works internationally, so you can customize your primary call to the local jurisdiction’s 911-equivalent.

The Silent Beacon’s call and alert settings are set through a free app. The device is small and light enough to comfortably wear on your belt, around your neck or attached to your keys.