By building philanthropy into her business model, Windsor-Essex, Ont. sales rep Stephanie Winger of Vision Realty Local is turning her real estate sales into homes for families made homeless in disaster or crisis situations around the world.

Winger partners with ShelterBox, a global disaster relief organization. She donates a portion of her commission towards providing shelter and household supplies to displaced families around the world.

Items often included are an emergency tent to live in, solar lights, a water purifier, cooking equipment, blankets, a mosquito net and a toolset. ShelterBox also deploys shelter kits, which repair damaged homes or can transform into single shelter for a family in need.

“I am always looking for a way to give back, and it seemed like a natural connection,” says Winger. “I find a home for a client here; I then am able to provide a home for a family who is displaced somewhere else in the world.”

ShelterBox’s Buy a Home, Give a Home program was launched in the U.S. by Realtor Brian Fox. It is designed for real estate professionals who wish to build philanthropy into their business model. For each home sold, the Realtor commits to providing a shelter kit or shelter box for a family after a disaster, ensuring a family has the ability to recover.

“I have already received a great response from clients. They are excited to see that I support ShelterBox. They are glad that, through me, they are able to be a part of giving a home to a family. It was really a way for me to combine my passion for ShelterBox with my clients’ desire to also give back,” says Winger.