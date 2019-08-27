Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper, along with Royal LePage broker Gord Honor and their band, Gold Cure Society, recently played two fundraising concerts. The events raised more than $23,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Shelter Rocks Oakville was co-hosted by Kate Vanderburgh, Josie Attardo and Fionna Gossling of Royal LePage Real Estate Services. Shelter Rocks Toronto was co-hosted by Colby Bayne of Royal LePage Signature Realty, Erin Gregory of Royal LePage Connect Realty and Eileen Stewart of Royal LePage Real Estate Services.

At both events, Gold Cure Society played to audiences keen to dance and sing along to the band’s mix of summertime hits. Draws and silent auctions took place at both events. A live auction for a guitar gifted by Michael Hanson and signed by members of Glass Tiger rounded out the fundraising at Shelter Rocks Oakville.