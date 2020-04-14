Sheila Botting is joining Avison Young in Toronto as principal and president, professional services, Americas. The company says Botting will build a professional services practice across the Americas as the firm invests in expanding its integrated services offerings.

“We are delivering an interdisciplinary service offering closely aligned with our transaction teams and our investments in technology and innovation that is unique in our industry,” says Mark Rose, chair and CEO of Avison Young. “Sheila is a dynamic leader with tremendous experience in growing teams who will enable us to deploy deeper insight into real estate decision making to serve clients.”

Botting says, “The entire market – including investors, owners, occupiers, developers and other participants – want insights into cities, people and workplaces across property types to help address their business strategies. Our goal with professional services at Avison Young is to spark provocative discussions and solutions about how to use real estate as a tool to achieve business goals.”

The company says Botting’s work will focus on building a team and providing private- and public-sector clients with a comprehensive suite of services to meet all their business needs related to property.

She joins Avison Young from Deloitte LLP, where she has been senior partner and Canadian real estate leader and a member of its global real estate executive team. She also previously held executive positions with Cushman & Wakefield Americas. She has been involved in significant real estate advisory services, providing expertise to corporations, government, real estate companies, investors, pension funds and others, the company says.

Botting is a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Management Consultants. She has held numerous board roles throughout the industry, including NAIOP and CREW, and has been recognized with multiple awards including CREW Network’s Most Distinguished Women Award and the Canadian Executive Network WXN’s 100 Most Powerful Women Award.