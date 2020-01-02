License partner Shawn Anderson of VANCITYliving from Engel & Völkers Vancouver participated in the fourth annual Okanagan Dream Rally recently as an official sponsor and driver. The charity event takes place each year in Kelowna, B.C. and aims to help children and youth in need.

Children are paired with drivers as co-pilots during the rally to raise awareness for the cause, create memories and most importantly, have fun. More than 200 exotic, sports and luxury cars participated and $816,000 was raised for the August Family Foundation.