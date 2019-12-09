Sea & Ski Realty in Markdale, Ont. recently raised more than $28,000 for the Centre Grey Health Services Foundation at its 2nd Annual Hospital Fundraising Golf Tournament. Karen Cox, owner and broker of record, says the day exceeded her expectations.

“Our goal was to exceed last year’s donation of $23,000 and we raised over $28,000,” she says. “If we want a community hospital, we all need to support it and we figured we could do our part by running this annual golf tournament.”

The Centre Grey Health Services Foundation helps numerous people throughout the area providing services such as 24-hour emergency care, acute hospital care, palliative care, endoscopic procedures, diagnostic imaging, physiotherapy and laboratory services. It relies on donations from the community to raise $500,000 each year to ensure the hospital has what it needs to function efficiently.

Next year’s tournament is already booked for Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Highland Glen Golf Course.