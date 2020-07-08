A group of Realtors in Scugog, Ont. recently organized a drive-by salute to 40-year real estate veteran Chuck Willes, who is current battling some health issues.

“To say that Chuck Willes has had an outstanding career in real estate would be a gross understatement,” says Shawn Lackie, a salesperson at Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate. “Chuck has been a force in the business for 40 years and counting. Following a stellar upper management career in the tire industry, Chuck turned his eyes to the real estate business, joining Howard Forder’s company in 1980,” says Lackie. “In 1986 he teamed up with Cliff Crowell, Bill Ray and Al Bertrand to open Ridge North Realty in Port Perry, Ont. Almost 20 years later the business was sold to Coldwell Banker R.M.R and Chuck stayed on. He’s been with CB RMR ever since and has enjoyed many top-earner laurels.”

Lackie says in recent years, Willes teamed with Kelly Renaud “to continue offering his top-notch service. Chuck has also been a big part of the Prince Albert church, singing in the choir and being involved at all levels of the local church. A Prince Albert resident for many years, Chuck has been married for 55 years to Beth and they have two grown children (Paula and Mark) and four grandchildren (Liam, Owen, Kaliden and Logan).

“Chuck’s trademark has been his ability to relate to all people and he has been known to tell more than his fair share of groaner jokes,” says Lackie.

The drive-by event took place on June 30 at Willes’ home in Prince Albert.