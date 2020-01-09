Manulife Investment Management has appointed Scott Gordon to the position of senior managing director, head of real estate asset management, Canada. Based in Manulife’s Toronto office, Gordon will report to Ted Willcocks, global head of asset management, real estate.

Gordon will oversee Manulife Investment Management’s real estate investment assets within Canada across office, industrial and multi family. He will be responsible for “enhancing portfolio performance through accretive asset management as well as leading due diligence of new markets as Manulife Investment Management continues to broaden its real estate platform across Canada,” the company says.

“As we look to the future of our Canadian real estate portfolio, Scott will be integral to delivering on our customer-centric vision and optimizing asset performance,” says Willcocks.

Gordon was previously executive director, Canadian investments at Starlight Investments, where he was responsible for the execution of all acquisitions, dispositions and financing of multifamily assets within Canada. Prior to joining Starlight, he held progressive positions with Brookfield Office Properties in New York, working in Brookfield’s Acquisitions/Capital Markets group as well as its development group.