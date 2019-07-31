Scott & Associates, a team of Realtors at Sutton Group – Seafair Realty in Tsawwassen, B.C., recently invited 400 clients and their family members to join them at Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen for a family barbecue.

“High points of this event are connecting with clients we may not have seen in a few years, introducing the new homeowners of our community to existing owners and the smiles on the children’s faces when they are getting face painting and balloons!” says Scott Walker.

Last summer approximately 150 people attended the first client appreciation barbecue.

The Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club will provide onsite food services, which generates revenue for the club’s projects.

Scott & Associates give back throughout the year with donations to the Delta Hospital Foundation, B.C. Children’s Hospital, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Junior Giants Hockey, Pacific Predators Hockey, the South Delta Food Bank, the SPCA, the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen’s Movie Night in the Park, the Tsawwassen Homeless Animal Fund and other organizations.

For 10 winters, the team has also invited clients and their children and grandchildren to Skate with Santa. Guests enjoy free skating and photos with Santa and are encouraged to bring donations for the South Delta Food Bank and a homeless animal fund.