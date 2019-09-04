A new website called SchoolQ.ca is designed to help parents make informed decisions about schools –including specifics on school catchments, testing scores and “honest information about a school’s community, strengths and highlights,” says a news release from its creators. SchoolQ says it offers coverage and “hyperlocal” content for 130 cities across Canada and 2,400 neighbourhoods.

“HoodQ and SchoolQ are the largest providers of curated address and neighbourhood reports in Canada,” says Peter Miller, CEO and co-founder, in a news release. “After listening to frustrated moms tell us about the many hours they’ve spent searching for school and neighbourhood information without feeling like they’ve found answers, it was clear we needed to create a one-stop source with a focus on schools, neighbourhoods and real estate.”

The site offers insight into schools, school attendance, zones, SchoolQ scores, parks and recreation facilities, safety (including hospitals, police and fire stations), transit and more. Users can create reports for any address (over 10 million in total) instantly by typing an address into the search bar.

SchoolQ also recently released its first annual National School Report, which it says is a free comprehensive cache of digital information with neighbourhood boundary data covering all 15,500 public and private schools from 190 Canadian cities in 4,300 neighbourhoods, covering 70 per cent of Canada’s population.

But “a school is more than a score,” says co-founder and CMO Carolyn Keesh. “While standardized testing is consistent and lets educators and parents assess how children and schools are doing compared to the average, it provides an incomplete and sometimes unfairly biased picture of a school. SchoolQ’s goal is to add more depth to the consumer research phase. Each school report includes as much publicly available information as can be found so people can get to know the school through their own words, not just through their score.”

SchoolQ is inviting each principal/administrator from every school in Canada to offer feedback about their school.