Heather Lemieux, sales rep with Royal LePage Connect Realty in Scarborough, Ont., recently raised $6,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at her “Virtual Uplifting Party”.

In 2019, Lemieux hosted her first Uplifting Party, where friends and clients collected 330 bras for local women’s shelter Julliette’s Place. Due to social distancing measures during COVID-19, an in-person gathering wasn’t prudent, but Lemieux knew the shelter needed support more than ever and wanted to find a way to lift the spirits of those spending a great deal of time at home.

The Virtual Uplifting Party quickly took shape and instead of donating bras, supporters gave monetary donations during a fun-filled day of interactive online programming. Presenters included make-up artist Dino Dilio, designer Jennifer Beckford, crafter Jennifer Tryon, physiotherapist Penny Lee, mixologist Liz Furlong, chef Kathryn McLean and staff from Julliette’s Place. They spoke about how the pandemic has affected both the shelter and women and children experiencing violence. Lemieux matched the first $1,000 in donations.

“I am beyond grateful to everyone who made the Virtual Uplifting Party so successful,” says Lemieux. “Together, we were able to take a challenging situation and turn it into something positive for Julliette’s Place.”