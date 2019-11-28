By Alex Camelio

We’ve all had that one problem client. You know the one. The transaction that was nothing but frustration and took up WAY too much of your time, leaving you thinking, “They couldn’t pay me enough to do that again!”

Along with the annoyance, something you might not have even considered is how much a challenging client can cost your business both in the short and long term. Take stock of the time they take away from your other existing clients and the amount they disrupt your business and your general quality of life. Sometimes you have to realize some clients just aren’t worth it.

Watch the video to learn when it’s time to make the move.