Savills has launched a new office in Calgary. Joshua Hamill and Adam Stewart, joining from Cresa, will extend the Savills platform of commercial tenant-focused services and solutions throughout Western Canada, the company says.

Stewart will be vice president and Hamill will be senior managing director and market leader. The team brings expertise in tenant representation, consulting, strategic planning, financial analysis and disposition, the company says. They will be responsible for building Savills’ profile in the region and integrating its services in workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management and capital markets into the local offering.

“Josh and Adam are exceptional performers and will provide our clients full continuity of service in the key energy sector markets, connecting Houston, Denver and Calgary,” says Savills vice chairman and Central Region lead Richard Schuham. “Their experience in other sectors will bolster our capabilities as well. We could not be more excited to have Josh and Adam on board to lead the charge in Alberta.”

With more than 10 years of commercial real estate experience, Hamill will oversee local brokerage and consulting practices while executing strategies to grow the company’s prominence in the area. He has advised businesses and investors in various markets and industries across North America. Prior to Savills, Hamill was one of the highest-producing brokers of Cresa’s office in Alberta.

Stewart was a senior advisor at Cresa. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Hugessen Consulting and Finance for Good. Stewart has extensive experience in the non-profit, technology, engineering and energy sectors, having worked with organizations such as Calgary Economic Development, SkipTheDishes and Patterson-UTI Drilling.