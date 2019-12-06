Savills has appointed Jeremy Berman as managing director, Jessica Downie as transaction manager and Bradyn McCullough as associate in the firm’s Calgary office. Specializing in tenant representation, the team will provide consulting and workplace advisory services to companies and organizations in Calgary and throughout the region.

The announcement comes just one month after Savills opened its new office in Calgary.

Berman brings 15 years of tenant representation experience to the firm. Prior to joining Savills, he served as a vice president at Colliers. Downie joins from Cresa, where she advised tenants in the TAMI and energy sectors. McCullough comes to Savills after more than two years as a tenant representative at Cresa, where he specialized in industrial leasing, subleasing and sales.

Savills has grown its workforce in North America in recent years. The firm now has more than 800 employees, up from 575 in 2014, in more than 30 offices in the United States and Canada.