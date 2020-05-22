Mississauga-based Save Max Real Estate and tech start-up Workeefy recently hosted an online fundraiser event in support of Peel Region frontline responders who are supporting their communities during COVID-19. Several local politicians and business leaders took part.

“This fundraiser was an idea initiated by Shreya Dua, 14, daughter of Raman Dua, CEO of Save Max Real Estate. In celebration of her birthday, she asked for a way to support frontline responders in these difficult times rather than having a traditional teenage birthday,” says Ritesh Malik, co-founder and president of Workeefy, a start-up for online home services.

Organizers set a goal of $100,000 to assist essential workers. In just a few days before the fundraiser, the organizers surpassed the initial $50,000 goal and since then have hit $60,000. A major portion of the money raised will be contributed to the William Osler Healthcare Foundation and Trillium Health Partners to procure personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare responders.