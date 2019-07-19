Broker/owner Saravpreet Minhas has chosen to affiliate with the Coldwell Banker network and is now operating Coldwell Banker Dream City Realty in Mississauga, Ont.

Formerly associated with a national brand, Minhas and his sales team work extensively with new home builders in addition to residential resale business.

The company has purchased new premises in a large commercial plaza in the Airport Road and Drew Road area, where they are now building a contemporary office space. A grand opening celebration will be held when the new offices are completed in August.

“We’re very proud to represent the Coldwell Banker global brand as we grow our new operation here in Mississauga,” says Minhas. “Their full service philosophy, global reach and innovative resources open the door to a new world of opportunities and positions us as a compelling alternative for local real estate professionals.”