The Victoria Real Estate Board recently announced its Board of Directors for 2020, chaired by president Sandi-Jo Ayers from Re/Max Camosun.

“Realtors in Victoria are a dedicated bunch and I’ve been lucky to work with many of them both while doing business and as a part of our education and training at the board,” says Ayers. “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to foster relationships with our membership and beyond by serving as a part of this Board of Directors. I am confident this year’s group will collaborate to make positive contributions in our community and to our cohort of Realtors.”

Joining Ayers around the table is president elect David Langlois, treasurer Karen Dinnie-Smyth, past president Cheryl Woolley and directors Sheila Aujla, Robert Cole, Jackie Ngai, Patrick Novotny and Graden Sol.