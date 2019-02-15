Recently Reilly Stead and Rebecca Murray, sales reps with Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty in Sarnia, Ont., were asked by brokerage owners Steve Park and Rob Longo if they would be willing to donate blood. “We decided to take on this task and make it an event with the opportunity to create more awareness of the entire process and increase blood donations,” say the sales reps in an email to REM.

“After speaking with Canadian Blood Services, we learned the need for donations was urgent. This inspired us to block off a large time slot and get to work. We advertised through social media, our friends and our family to try and sign up 20 or more people.

“The event day came and we surpassed our expectations, with 32 donors increasing our local blood donations by 40 per cent. Fifteen of them were first-time donors. Canadian Blood Services were so thankful for our involvement and the volunteers that day were wonderful.”

The sales reps say they were inspired us to hold more events in the future “to bring awareness that this quick 30-minute process saves lives.”