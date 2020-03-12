Enjoying a full, home-cooked dinner is often impossible for guests of Ronald McDonald House, who devote their energy to supporting seriously ill loved ones. Fifty guests of Ronald McDonald House at Surrey Memorial Hospital were treated to a dinner courtesy of a Sutton – Premier Realty team. Sales rep Shahin Soheili purchased groceries and then his assistant, Teresa DeSousa, and her family rolled up their sleeves to prepare the memorable meal.

The menu featured chicken and sausage cacciatore, penne primavera, spring salad, kale salad with nuts and cranberries, Calabrese bread, baked pears with walnuts and pomegranate seeds, apple crumble with vanilla ice cream, ice cream sundaes with toppings and an assortment of bars, pastries and brownies.

“We volunteered because we have all experienced stays in the hospital for various reasons and know what it’s like to be away from home and not to be able to enjoy a nice home-cooked meal,” says Soheili. “It was something that we all felt we wanted and needed to do especially close to the holidays. We are all very fortunate to have our families in our lives and just wanted to share some of that with the families at RMH.”