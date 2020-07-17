Pamela Daley, a sales rep with the Coldwell Banker RMR Cobourg, Ont. office is also a hair stylist. When the pandemic restrictions were loosened regarding having a hair cut, Daley offered her services for a mere $10 per cut, with the money donated to charity.

She set up a make-shift salon in the parking lot of the Cobourg CB RMR office and welcomed everyone who needed a trim after the long layoff. She raised $240 that she handed over to the Cobourg office committee organizing a special drive-in theatre night at the local drive-in.

She says the best part of the exercise was seeing the smiles on the faces of the folks who finally shed some of their excess mop tops.