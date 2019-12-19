Murray Scotton, a sales rep with Century 21 PowerRealty.ca, was named an “Inspired Albertan” recently by CTV News Calgary. He is a volunteer crew leader and ambassador for Habitat for Humanity. He is currently assisting with the organization’s largest project, a development with 32 units in Silver Springs.

“I like the way Habitat for Humanity brings together tradespeople, volunteers and the homeowners, and provides an opportunity for people to own a home,” says Scotton.

Watch the report from CTV News.