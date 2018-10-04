Alaina Burnett, a sales rep with Sutton Group – West Coast Realty (Broadway) in Vancouver, has donated blood 41 times during the past nine years.

“Donating blood is a great way to contribute and Canadian Blood Services will be using what you give completely towards helping others, instead of administration costs,” she says. For those considering making their first donation, she suggests visiting www.blood.ca.

“If you have had certain illnesses or have lived in certain parts of the world when there have been disease outbreaks, you may be disqualified. If you are able to donate, eat well beforehand and ensure your iron levels are up by taking a regular supplement, especially if, like me, you don’t eat meat, and drink plenty of fluids beforehand,” she says.

Burnett is also a neighbourhood Blockwatch Captain. “In conjunction with the Burnaby RCMP, I canvassed my neighborhood and signed up neighbours. Bringing Blockwatch to our block has increased our vigilance against crime, brought people together, and recently we even recovered stolen property (a missing bike).”

With her real estate experience, she goes above and beyond what is expected of a Blockwatch Captain. “I send out a monthly newsletter with the area crime statistics, showing which types of crimes are occurring, and in what areas. Although we have not caught any criminals in the act, our participants can enjoy lower house insurance premiums, which I’m sure is appreciated.”

Burnett also volunteers on the strata council of her condominium complex and is secretary and vice president of the Lotus Car Club of B.C. Lotus is a British sports car brand featured in the James Bond franchise, The Avengers, and RED 2.