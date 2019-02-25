Last year Andrea Hughes, a sales rep with Re/Max Professionals Saint John in Saint John, N.B. spearheaded a committee to bring a new playground to Hampton Elementary School. The current playground has been deteriorating quickly over the past several years and is no longer safe for children within the Hampton community to play on. It is also not accessible to kids with mobility issues because the play structure is located in a raised frame with a gravel base.

After extensive research into accessible playgrounds, meetings with suppliers and finally deciding on a design for the playground, Hughes started applying for grants and entering contests in order to raise funds to build the playground.

In August, she entered a contest to convince the Aviva Community Fund that Hampton Elementary School had the community spirit to win one of three grand prizes of $100,000 in their Big Ideas category. Organizing a “human billboard” and generating buzz about the contest was the first step. The school survived the voting round and was named one of the 10 finalists. Now the real work would begin, with several essay questions and videos to complete for the Aviva Community Fund’s judging round.

In November, Hughes’ goal of winning this contest became a reality. Hampton Elementary School was selected as one of three grand prize winners of $100,000 and will receive a new playground this June.

Hughes continues her efforts on the fundraising side. She applied for a federal government grant that promotes accessibility and inclusion in the community. In January, it was announced that the project would receive funding from the federal government for $99,938.

Hughes then presented her project to the Town of Hampton’s mayor and council, requesting $20,000 in funding. The town has agreed to support the initiative and has donated $10,000 in cash and $10,000 in kind.