The latest company to join the Aventure Realty Network is Sage Executive Group Real Estate of Kelowna, B.C.

Under the leadership of Nadine Westgate, broker/owner, Sage Executive Group has grown to a team of over 90 sales professionals. It serves the markets of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon.

“Focused on the development of a successful Realtor group and their own powerful brand, Sage Executive Group has established a strong presence throughout the Okanagan market,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt.

Aventure has 55 member companies and nearly 3,000 Realtors. Vogt says the network “has alliances globally and delivers a proven referral network and an unparalleled and supportive peer group to its members.”