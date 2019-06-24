Held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, the Annual Garage Sale for Shelter raises funds for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. This year the event raised more than $100,000 and it has raised more than $3 million over the years in support of local shelters for women and children seeking safety from domestic violence.

“The most dangerous time for an abused woman is when she attempts to leave the relationship,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the foundation. “On any given day in Canada, more than 6,000 women and children sleep in shelters because it isn’t safe for them at home.”