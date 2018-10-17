More than 1,000 Royal LePage salespeople and brokers from across the country attended the company’s national sales conference, held recently in Halifax.

The event included keynote speakers Rick Mercer, Ryan Estis, Rick Haase, Beata Caranci and a panel from CREA. In addition, 50 educational breakout sessions were hosted by a variety of presenters and experts in their field. A trade fair featuring Royal LePage suppliers and the latest industry services involved 52 exhibitors.

Attendees networked and socialized through a variety of evening events, including a pub crawl involving 15 pubs. A lobster supper was also enjoyed with 1,500 lbs. of lobster consumed by the enthusiastic diners.

The next Royal LePage National Sales Conference will be held in Winnipeg.