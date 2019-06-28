Royal LePage Wildrose Real Estate’s First Annual Suitcase Party in Olds, Alta. hit the mark with $23,511 raised for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

More than 100 guests were encouraged to bring a packed suitcase and be ready to leave from the event on a mystery weekend-long getaway. Suitcases were placed on the stage and slowly eliminated by draw until one winner remained. Two lucky guests were then whisked away to the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, where they enjoyed two nights’ accommodation, dining, spa treatments and outdoor activities. A surprise consolation prize was also awarded to the owner of the second-place suitcase.

The auctioneer for the evening was Royal LePage sales rep Dwight Boychuk.

All event proceeds were directed by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to the Mountain View Emergency Shelter Society’s building fund.