Four experienced sales reps recently joined broker/owner Michael Bertrand and managing broker Barbara Bell-Olsen at their Royal LePage Westside office in Vancouver. Joining the brokerage are Kellyn McMullen, Terry and Raminta Sidhu and Alex Ninow.

McMullen is a relocation and homes transition specialist. Growing up in a RCMP family, she says she is all too familiar with having to relocate every few years and experience new neighbourhoods, schools and communities. She has more than 15 years experience in the customer service industry. She serves the Point Grey, Kitsilano and Mount Pleasant neighbourhoods.

Ninow worked as an unlicensed assistant prior to receiving her license this summer. A second-generation Realtor, she grew up and went to school on the Westside of Vancouver, where she will concentrate her real estate business.