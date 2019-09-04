Royal LePage Village in Montreal raised more than $47,000 at its fifth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. More than 85 men donned red high heels and walked a mile through the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood, raising funds and awareness to prevent violence against women. Many were unsteady on their feet and a few got blisters, but everyone did their best to complete the mile in support of the cause. Their route was lined with nearly 200 spectators and supporters.

The funds raised were directed by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to local women’s shelter Auberge Transition. The shelter operates at capacity 365 days per year.

“This event has grown exponentially since its beginning five years ago,” says organizer and Royal LePage Village broker Aline Zafirian. “We’re always aiming to raise more and more funds and to increase the number of people in our community who become involved, so we’re very proud of this year’s results.”

This event has now raised more than $100,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.