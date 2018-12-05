A group of men in Montreal recently donned red high heels and walked a mile together in support of ending violence against women. Led by organizers at Royal LePage Village, the group raised $31,000 in donations to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, which benefits Auberge Transition, a women’s shelter that helps transition women out of violent situations and into healthier and safer lives.

More than 50 men participated in the fourth annual event, including walkers from five Royal LePage Village offices, local police officers and firefighters. One hundred supporters and community members joined with them and lined their route.

“As real estate agents, we assist people with achieving their housing needs and goals,” says participant and Royal LePage Village general manager Georges Gaucher. “This event means so much to us because it allows us to help those who need our support in finding a safe place to land during an incredibly difficult time in their lives.”