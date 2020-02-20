Royal LePage Village in Pointe Claire, Que. raised $17,924 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its first annual Casino Royale event, with funds donated to the West Island Women’s Shelter.

Led by Lorraine Sims, a team of brokers with Royal LePage Village organized an evening of play-gambling and dancing with more than 300 in attendance. Brokers from the five Royal LePage Village offices and their guests were ushered in with red carpet treatment. There was also a silent auction.

A representative of the West Island Women’s Shelter shared important insights about family violence, while showing gratitude for events like Casino Royale. Raising awareness in the community and generating critical funds for women and children who are seeking safe shelter and a life free from domestic violence is a priority.