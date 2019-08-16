Welcoming guests at the Royal LePage Triland Realty Charity Golf Tournament are, from left: Matt Young, Branka Young, Peter Meyer and Barbara Meyer.
Royal LePage Triland Realty raised $26,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, held recently in Dorchester, Ont. Proceeds were distributed by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to emergency shelters for women and children escaping domestic violence in London, St. Thomas and Strathroy.

“I’m exceptionally proud of my team in launching what we intend to become an annual fundraiser,” says Royal LePage Triland Realty broker/owner Peter Meyer. “We had a fabulous day together and raised a great deal of funds for a very worthwhile cause.”

