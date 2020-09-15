Staff at Royal LePage Triland Realty in London, Ont. realized their annual summer golf tournament would need to look a lot different this year.

Organizers came up with a bold plan to proceed with the tournament in a way that would be both safe and a fundraising success. Where in previous years more than 100 golfers attended, at this year’s Shelter Cup tournament, only 20 golfers were permitted to play while adhering to physical distancing protocols. Each was required to raise at least $1,000 for the cause.

Between friendly competition and the support of donors, more than $41,000 was raised. All donations will be directed by the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to support four local women’s shelters: Violence Against Women Services Elgin, Women’s Rural Resource Centre of Strathroy & Area, Anova: Future Without Violence and Domestic Abuse Services Oxford.

“This has been the single most successful event we have hosted in 10 years of fundraising for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation,” says Royal LePage Triland Realty broker/owner Peter Meyer.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, women’s shelters across the country have continued to provide front-line support to keep women and children safe,” says Royal LePage Shelter Foundation fundraising manager Carly Neill. “Delivering these life saving services while adhering to physical distancing is costly and many of the fundraising events they depend on have been cancelled. Events like the Shelter Cup not only help raise funds that are needed now more than ever, they also send an important signal to shelters that their communities have their backs during these challenging times.”