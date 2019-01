Royal LePage Tradition has acquired independent agency Century 21 Alliance in Saint-Lambert, Que., on the Montreal South Shore. Steven Souaid, former owner of Century 21 Alliance, will remain with the agency as real estate broker and special collaborator. Sylvie Blouin is the owner of Royal LePage Tradition.

Souaid founded his brokerage in 2011.

Blouin says, “I’ve known Steven for many years and I have a lot of admiration for his integrity and attention to detail.”