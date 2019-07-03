The recent Royal LePage Team Realty Denim Tuesday breakfast and auction raised $66,440 – their most successful year to date. Since 2001, this popular springtime event has now raised more than $666,000 for local charities.

Royal LePage Team Realty broker/owner Kent Browne says, “So many lives are affected by cancer each year in Ottawa, our city and surrounding areas have been terribly affected by recent flooding, and our local shelters for women and children fleeing violence continue to operate at capacity. I’m very proud that our Denim Day will make a difference for all these important local causes.”

Funds raised were directed to the Ottawa Hospital Breast Health Centre, the Queensway Carleton Mammography Unit, Ottawa flood relief and the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.