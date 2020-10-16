Royal LePage State Realty in Hamilton has raised $11,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation with its 5 for Shelter campaign. The funds will be directly injected back into the local community, with $6,000 going to YWCA Hamilton’s Phoenix Place and the remainder to be allocated towards the end of 2020.

Taking place over a four-month period between Jan. 5 and May 5, every real estate transaction received a $5 donation from Royal LePage State Realty. The agents at the brokerage were challenged to match these funds and many stepped forward to participate. The initial goal was set at $10,000.

“We are very happy to share that we were able to surpass our initial goal and collect some significant donations for the local women’s shelter,” says Joe Ferrante, broker of record and president of the brokerage. “We were quite concerned about how the lockdown would impact home sales and our fundraiser as a direct result. It was quite a pleasant surprise that we were still able to pass the $10,000 mark and put so much back into our community during this unprecedented time, as there is an increased need for such support.”

Denise Christopherson, CEO of YWCA Hamilton, says, “Our Phoenix Place program offers refuge for women and their children, and the time that they need to get back on their feet. This generous donation from Royal LePage will ensure that we can continue to be there for those who need us most. And for that, we are so grateful.”