Royal LePage South Country Real Estate Services in Lethbridge, Alta. raised $77,744 at its 21st annual Royal Gala, held in support of local women’s shelter, YWCA Harbour House.

While enjoying a “New York, New York” theme, 300 guests bid generously on 450 silent auction items. “I was pleased to invite women who had resided at Harbour House in the past to attend the event as my guests for the evening,” says committee member Ally Keith. “It was very touching for them to come and see how much effort goes into raising funds for the emergency shelter and just how many people care about Harbour House and the women and children they serve.”

Other gala committee members include: Manson Kelly, Leslie Hatfield, Sarah Ball, Rebecca Munro, Teresa Lawrence, Nancy Stuart and Yvonne Bainbridge.