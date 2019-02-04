Presenting funds from the gala hosted by Royal LePage South Country Real Estate Services, from left: Manson Kelly, chair; Jeff Reimer; Ally Keith; John Guliker; Pam Nicholson; Sam Oyemala; Jennifer Lepko, CEO, YWCA Harbour House; Nancy Stuart, YWCA Harbour House; Jillian Chaffee; and Yvonne Bainbridge, YWCA Harbour House.
Presenting funds from the gala hosted by Royal LePage South Country Real Estate Services, from left: Manson Kelly, chair; Jeff Reimer; Ally Keith; John Guliker; Pam Nicholson; Sam Oyemala; Jennifer Lepko, CEO, YWCA Harbour House; Nancy Stuart, YWCA Harbour House; Jillian Chaffee; and Yvonne Bainbridge, YWCA Harbour House.

Royal LePage South Country Real Estate Services in Lethbridge, Alta. raised $77,744 at its 21st annual Royal Gala, held in support of local women’s shelter, YWCA Harbour House.

While enjoying a “New York, New York” theme, 300 guests bid generously on 450 silent auction items. “I was pleased to invite women who had resided at Harbour House in the past to attend the event as my guests for the evening,” says committee member Ally Keith. “It was very touching for them to come and see how much effort goes into raising funds for the emergency shelter and just how many people care about Harbour House and the women and children they serve.”

Other gala committee members include: Manson Kelly, Leslie Hatfield, Sarah Ball, Rebecca Munro, Teresa Lawrence, Nancy Stuart and Yvonne Bainbridge.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Royal LePage South County Real Estate Royal Gala committee members and supporters celebrate the event’s record-breaking year.

0
Royal LePage South Country Real Estate Services Annual Royal Gala committee members, agents and staff present a cheque to Kelly Mettler, YWCA partnerships manager.

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply