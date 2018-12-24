The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation is the recipient of the 2018 Philanthropy Award for Outstanding Corporation from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Greater Toronto Chapter.

“We are honoured to have been nominated by our partner, Canadian Women’s Foundation, and to be recognized as philanthropic leaders,” says Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage. “This award reflects the tireless and passionate efforts of our national network of Realtors and broker/owners who support the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and its mission to promote safer homes and communities.”

The foundation has raised more than $27 million in its 27-year history and helps local shelters provide a safe haven and new beginnings for more than 50,000 women and children every year. It is the largest public foundation in Canada dedicated exclusively to supporting women’s shelters and domestic violence prevention programs. Royal LePage offices are partnered with a women’s shelter in their community and agents make donations from their sales commissions, organize fundraising events and provide in-kind contributions.

Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the foundation, says, “I am so grateful to Royal LePage agents and brokers for their unwavering determination to help women and children lead safer, happier and more hopeful lives.”

Royal LePage is the only major real estate company with its own charity. The company pays all of the foundation’s administrative costs, allowing the total amount raised to remain in local communities. The foundation also supports violence prevention initiatives and teen healthy relationship programs as a national philanthropic partner of Canadian Women’s Foundation and Women’s Shelters Canada.