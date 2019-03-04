The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation recently announced the roster of 120 Royal LePage professionals from across Canada who will take part in the Sahara Desert Challenge for Shelter. The event will take place in November 2019 in Morocco.

During this adventure, participants will trek more than 100 km in five days, viewing beautiful scenery and challenging themselves physically and mentally. While trekkers will experience jet lag, desert temperatures and the challenges of hiking on sand – all without the comforts of home – each step taken will help women and children find safety and move forward after experiencing abuse.

To be eligible to participate, each trekker must raise at least $5,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and cover the costs of their flights and trek.

To support a trekker in a community near you, visit saharachallenge.ca