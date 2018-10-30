Royal LePage Royal City Realty raised more than $19,000 at their inaugural Summer Soiree in Puslinch, Ont. The funds raised will benefit Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis, via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

The event attracted 130 guests. It featured backyard games, including a life-sized replica of Jenga that was handmade for the occasion by sales rep Len Day. A live band, Southbound Soul, performed with dancing and silent and live auctions rounding out the evening.

Committee members Jeff Morley, Gillian Shannon, Jordan Brown, Karen Jans, Stephanie Riley, Len Day, David Halls, Jeff Dodd, Michelle Martelli, Kelly Richards and Donna Doouss are already planning for next year’s event.