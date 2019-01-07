Spin for Hope participants from Royal LePage Real Estate Services - Yonge and York Mills branch celebrate $6,000 raised at their event.
Spin for Hope participants from Royal LePage Real Estate Services - Yonge and York Mills branch celebrate $6,000 raised at their event.

The Spin for Hope cycling event hosted by Royal LePage Real Estate Services – Yonge and York Mills branch in Toronto raised $6,000 recently for Interval House via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

There were 20 Royal LePage professionals, along with Katie Mosher representing Interval House in Toronto, participating in the high-intensity fitness class.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and what they’ve been able to accomplish in support of our local women’s shelter,” says Royal LePage Real Estate Services managing broker Nathan Adorjan. “Our participants went above and beyond in their fundraising leading up to the event and truly impressed me during the ride itself.” Adorjan and his fellow organizers say they look forward to hosting the event again in 2019.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Shanan Spencer-Brown, left, executive director, Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage receive the 2018 Association of Fundraising Professionals Philanthropy Award for Outstanding Corporation from Jen MacRae, senior program manager, community relations, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

1
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Fredericton organizer and Royal LePage Gardiner Realty broker/owner Lincoln Thompson is joined by fellow Royal LePager and Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Montreal organizer Georges Gaucher.

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply