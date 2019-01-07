The Spin for Hope cycling event hosted by Royal LePage Real Estate Services – Yonge and York Mills branch in Toronto raised $6,000 recently for Interval House via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

There were 20 Royal LePage professionals, along with Katie Mosher representing Interval House in Toronto, participating in the high-intensity fitness class.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and what they’ve been able to accomplish in support of our local women’s shelter,” says Royal LePage Real Estate Services managing broker Nathan Adorjan. “Our participants went above and beyond in their fundraising leading up to the event and truly impressed me during the ride itself.” Adorjan and his fellow organizers say they look forward to hosting the event again in 2019.