Enjoying the “Cruz 4 Her” fundraising ride are Tara McFadden of the Big Hill Haven Women’s Shelter and Debbie Leah, sales representative with Royal LePage Allstar. (Photo: Jacquie Matechuk Photography)

Royal LePage professionals in Cochrane, Alta. helped raise more than $10,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation via two fundraising events. “Ride 4 Her” kicked off the fundraising in June and saw motorcycle enthusiasts gather for a socially distanced ride, collecting donations from the community as part of their participation. “Cruz 4 Her” followed in August, featuring a parade of classic cars driving a predetermined route, with drivers also making donations towards the cause.

All of the funds raised will be directed to local women’s shelter Big Hill Haven. The events were organized by Ken Morris of Royal LePage Benchmark and Debbie Leah of Royal LePage Allstar.

