Long-time Royal LePage Realtors Don and Laura McKay opened a new Royal LePage brokerage in the Edmonton suburb of Sherwood Park recently. The brokerage operates under the banner Royal LePage Prestige Realty.

The couple began their careers at Royal LePage Noralta. “After marrying in 2010, they merged their teams to build on Don’s strong business acumen and Laura’s fresh sales ideas,” says Royal LePage in a news release.

“We will focus on our strategies to encourage strong growth both on the team front and now through the brokerage,” says Laura. “We want to help our clients with their investments in real estate for the long term. It’s not one deal for us, it’s a lifetime of helping clients and their families with all things real estate.”

“Our first order of business is to establish recognition for our brand within the community,” says Don. “We’ll do that by establishing a brand that consists of really good Realtors doing exceptional things for their clients.”

The brokerage currently has seven Realtors and staff, focusing on residential, rural properties, small acreage and estate homes. They service the areas of Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert, Beaumont, Camrose, rural Strathcona County and rural Sturgeon County.