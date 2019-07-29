Royal LePage Noralta in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. held its second fundraising Spin-a-Thon recently, earning $16,200 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Eighty riders took turns on stationary bikes over the course of a day. Donations came in from family, friends and colleagues eager to support services for women and children seeking safety from domestic violence.

“We had an amazing group of riders this year and everyone really gave it their all in support of the cause,” says organizer and Royal LePage sales rep Ramie Browatzke. “We’re lucky to have such a supportive community who always do what they can to help those who need it most.”

The funds raised were donated to A Safe Place shelter in nearby Sherwood Park. The event has now raised over $36,000 in just two years.